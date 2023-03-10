Among the senior leaders for the Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s track and field program, Emery Crume competed in the final indoor meet of her collegiate career in late-February.
Kentucky Wesleyan competes in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (G-MAC).
A Grayson County High School graduate from Leitchfield, Crume has produced throughout her college track and field career, competing for an NCAA Division II member.
Setting a personal record, Crume took 11 seconds off her personal best in the 3,000-meter run at the G-MAC Indoor Track & Field Championships at Ashland University in late-February. Crume completed the 3,000-meter run in 11:08.58.
Following her performance in the conference indoor meet, Crume has turned her attention to the outdoor track and field season.
The G-MAC includes Kentucky Wesleyan, Ashland, Cedarville, Findlay, Hilldale, Lake Erie, Malone, Northwood, Ohio Dominican, Tiffin, Trevecca Nazarene, Ursuline and Walsh.
Crume is an experienced distance runner. Earlier in the 2023-24 schoolyear, Crume competed in her final college cross country season.
In addition to thriving as a runner, Crume has excels in the classroom as a productive student-athlete.
Crume and her Kentucky Wesleyan teammates are scheduled to compete in the Margaret Simmons Invite at Murray State University March 24-25.
