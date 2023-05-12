Jackson Crume has been part of the cross country and track and field programs in Grayson County for a long time.
He started running cross country in the first grade and has been a part of the track and field program at Grayson County High School since the sixth grade.
A versatile athlete in track and field, where he not only has been someone counted on to run, he also has competed as a Cougar in events such as the long jump and triple jump over his career.
“I think over the last few years my main improvement has been over the distance areas,” said Crume, a senior. “I was always primarily a distance runner, but I also did many other events like long and triple jump. But recently my times in distance events like the 3,200 and 800 have improved a lot, leading me to become only a distance runner.”
That ability has helped extend his career, too. In the fall, he will attend Union College to study and be on the cross country and track and field teams.
He said running events such as the 3,200, 1,600 and 800 meters complement each other and help improve his times in each event.
“The 800 and the mile definitely work with each other,” he said. “The speed training that goes with the 800 can really help your mile times improve, and the 1,600 requiring more endurance helps your 800 so you can maintain your fast pace longer.”
He recently won the 1,600 and 800 races at GCHS in a four-team Senior Night event.
“I have been most pleased with my 800 times this season,” Crume said. “I have been getting consistently faster over the season, and my PR (personal record) is 2:01, which is already 8 seconds faster than last year.”
GCHS track and field coach Matt Hayes said Crume is a leader within the program.
“Jack has developed not only athletically, but also as a leader,” he said. “He provides consistency and maturity that serves as a role model for his teammates. One of Jack’s phenomenal traits is to step back and evaluate his performances then be willing to change events to help his team.”
With the region meet on the horizon, Crume is hopeful that his Cougar career ends at the state meet.
“My goals for the region meet are to qualify for state in the 4x800 relay and the 800,” he said. “I think that our relay team has a very good chance to make it to state, and I also think I can qualify myself in the 800.
“It has meant a lot to me to compete at GCHS,” he added. “To be a part of a great program and team is really special, and I think that being here is a big reason that I am the runner that I am today.”
