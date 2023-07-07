Excelling as a senior, runner Emery Crume was among the Kentucky Wesleyan College student-athletes whom were named G-MAC Academic All-Conference.
A native of Leitchfield, Crume is a Grayson County High School graduate.
Over 2,800 student-athletes were named to the 2022-23 G-MAC Academic All-Conference Team, which was announced on Thursday, June 29.
The Kentucky Wesleyan College Athletic Department had 152 Academic All-Conference honorees, an increase of three from last year and a department record.
The list includes 34 KWC Scholar-Athletes that achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA in the 2022-23 schoolyear.
All member institutions, full and associate, contributed significantly. Student-athletes competing in 26 total championship sports were included in the list gathered by the Faculty Athletic Representatives and the league’s Sports Information Directors.
To be named to the All-Academic Team, the student-athlete’s grade point average must be a minimum of 3.30 based on a 4.0 scale.
The GPA shall be cumulative for the student-athlete’s entire collegiate career and the student-athlete must have completed at least one full academic year at the nominating institution.
Student-athlete GPA’s reported by each institution were reflected through the spring semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.