A total of 149 Kentucky Wesleyan College student-athletes were named to the 2022 G-MAC Academic All-Conference team, including runner Emery Crume.
This breaks the previous school record of 141, which was set just last year. Kentucky Wesleyan also set a new school record with 27 individuals recording at least a 3.90 GPA.
Crume is a Grayson County High School graduate.
In order to earn academic all-conference honors from the G-MAC, a participating student-athlete’s grade point average must be a minimum of 3.30 based on the 4.0 system, the GPA shall be cumulative for the student-athlete’s entire collegiate career and the student-athlete must have completed at least one full academic year at the nominating institution. Student-athlete GPA figures reported by each institution were reflected through the spring semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.