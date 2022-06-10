After a weekend of collecting donations, area fire departments converged at the Ronald Hudson Fire House in Leitchfield to report their total funds raised for the 69th annual WHAS Crusade for Children this past Sunday.
WBKO Channel 13 set up for remote television coverage, and each fire department presented their total collection for the past year. The televised coverage was aired live through the Bowling Green station and streamed on its mobile platforms.
In total, this year’s Crusade raised $5,133,684.69 to benefit children with special needs. 100% of all donations raised during Crusade weekend are returned in the form of grants to agencies, schools, and hospitals that make life better for children with special needs in Kentucky and southern Indiana.
Almost 60% of donations are collected by nearly 200 fire departments in Kentucky and southern Indiana. Fire departments have been involved with the Crusade since 1956 when Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Chief Ernie Bohler brought $400 on the Memorial Auditorium stage in Louisville, Kentucky and challenged all fire departments to get involved.
Total funds raised this year from Grayson County’s participating fire departments were (at press time) as follows:
• Caneyville Fire Department: $4,230
• Clarkson Fire Department: $8,908.15
• East Grayson County Fire Department: $6,649
• Leitchfield Fire Department: $16,320.89
• Wax Fire Department: $5,012.25
Tax-deductible contributions can be sent anytime by mail to WHAS Crusade for Children, 520 W. Chestnut St., Louisville, KY 40202. Donations can also be made securely online at WHASCrusade.org.
To view a complete list of all groups that made donations live on the 69th annual WHAS Crusade for Children, go to WHASCrusade.org.
