In recognition of academic performance, the Office of Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the Dean’s and President’s lists for the spring 2023 semester.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum term GPA of 3.50, and be in good academic standing.
The following students from Grayson County were named to the Spring 2023 Deans’ List at Cumberlands: Sarah Decker, Casey Johnston, and Marinah Akridge, all of Leitchfield.
To be eligible for the President’s List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum term GPA of 4.0, receive an “A” grade in UC Engage, and be in good academic standing. (Note: All students who are named to the President’s List automatically make the Dean’s List, since the Dean’s List requires a minimum term GPA of 3.5; however, Cumberlands only lists students on either the Dean’s List or the President’s List to avoid overlap.)
The following students from Grayson County were named to the President’s List at Cumberlands for Spring 2023: Debra Cook, Grace Henderson, and Gina Williams, all of Clarkson; and Kristan Butler, Mikayla Clemons, Micah McDavid, Mallory Swift, and Leah Williams, all of Leitchfield.
University of the Cumberlands is one of the largest and most affordable private universities in Kentucky. Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.
