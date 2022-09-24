University of the Cumberlands congratulates all students who received their degrees this August. Well done, Patriots!
The following students from Grayson County recently received their degree:
Jessica Frye, of Leitchfield, who completed her Master of Arts Education in Teacher Leader and Jasmine Ashbaugh, of Leitchfield, who completed her Bachelor of Science in General Studies.
University of the Cumberlands is one of the largest and most affordable private universities in Kentucky. Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs. Learn more at ucumberlands.edu.
— Submitted
