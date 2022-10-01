Distinguished Alumnus Award recipient Stanley Curry ’84 of Campbellsville, Kentucky, accepts his award on Saturday during LWC’s 91st Homecoming. Curry opened his first pre-owned car dealership, AutoSmart, more than 35 years ago. The company has grown to include locations in Campbellsville and Leitchfield, Kentucky. Curry serves on the board of SportsReach, a ministry outreach team that uses sports to deliver the gospel to young athletes. SportsReach has partnered with LWC to coordinate a shoe drive that annually collects 200-300 pairs of shoes to be distributed all over the world.