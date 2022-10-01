“Find things you enjoy and look for things that aid in your natural ability to go in the direction life wants to take you. You will learn and you will grow and you won’t find a struggle.”
That was the message Taylor County, Kentucky native and Leitchfield business owner Stanley Curry ’84, delivered during his acceptance speech Saturday, at Lindsey Wilson College’s 91st-annual National Alumni Association Homecoming Awards Celebration and Luncheon.
“I look back at my life and I see God’s hand in everything I have done,” said Curry entrepreneur and business owner of AutoSmart pre-owned cars of Campbellsville and Leitchfield, Kentucky. “From the time I came to LWC to today, receiving an award from Lindsey Wilson College — it’s amazing. It’s just an honor to say I graduated from this College.”
Curry received the LWC 2022 Homecoming Distinguished Alumnus Award. Lindsey Wilson also honored four more individuals on Saturday: Casey Hardy McGowan ’14 of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, recipient of the Outstanding Young Alumna Award; longtime friend and former staff member Duane Bonifer of Monmouth, Illinois, received the Honorary Alumnus Award; longtime friend Betty Jean Mosely of Bowling Green, Kentucky, received the Honorary Alumna Award; and Brady Button ’98 of Glasgow, Kentucky, received the Distinguished Service Award, posthumously.
Other homecoming activities included the Homecoming Kickoff: Fireworks and Pep Rally; the 6th-annual Faculty and Staff Reunion and Picnic; the 18th-annual Morris Shepherd Ping-Pong Tournament; the inaugural Brady C. Button Memorial Golf Scramble; and the Safari Alumni Tailgate Zone sponsored by TJ Health, Columbia.
- Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.