Curtis Gene Whitehead, age 76, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky.
He was born on Oct. 24, 1946 in Short Creek, Kentucky, the son of the late Calip Marion and Magdalene Payton Whitehead.
He is survived by his wife, Wilma Weedman Whitehead, of Leitchfield, and two daughters, Cathy (Kevin) Palmer and Sheila (Tim) Swift, all of Yeaman.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Christine Whitehead.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Cecil Williams officiating. Burial was in the Yeaman Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 a.m. Friday until time of services.
