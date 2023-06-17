Dale Embry, a hard working, dedicated, and loving individual, passed away on June 7, 2023.
Born on Aug. 1, 1970, in Hartford, Kentucky, Dale lived a life full of love, support, and devotion to his family, friends, and community. As the famous quote goes, “Family is not an important thing. It’s everything.” This sentiment rang true for Dale, who always prioritized the happiness and well-being of his loved ones. A legend of his trade, Dale worked for M & M Interiors, as a carpenter, perfecting his craft and working circles around men half his age. He found great joy in riding and training horses, as well as caring for his beloved goats, chickens and mules. He was an avid deer and rabbit hunter, and enjoyed training beagle hounds. Family gatherings were the highlight of Dale’s year, with the firepit blazing and hotdogs sizzling, he cherished these moments with his wife, children, and grandchildren, whom he loved with his whole heart. Dale’s supportive nature extended beyond his family; he was known to help anyone in need, even mowing the cemetery where he will be laid to rest.
Dale is survived by his loving wife, Alisa Embry; children, Tyler (Jessica) Embry and Megan (Argenis Lugo) Fields; siblings, Stevie (Marsha) Embry, Larry (Trisha) Embry, Janice (Charles) White, Ruth Embry, and Patricia Payton; and grandchildren, Ren Pannell, Sadie Pannell, Joel Fields, Airrie Embry, and Evie Embry. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Zelda Embry, and his brother, Tony Embry.
A visitation was held on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at 10 a.m. CDT at the Caneyville Memorial Chapel, 201 East Maple Street, Caneyville, Kentucky, 42721. The funeral service followed at 2 p.m. CDT, also at Caneyville Memorial Chapel. We encourage you to share your fondest memories and upload photos of Dale to the memorial page, as we remember and celebrate his remarkable life.
