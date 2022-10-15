Dallas Gene Floyd, age 65, of Clarkson, passed away Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at his residence.
He was born Jan. 9, 1957, in Hardin County, to the late Dallis and Edna Darlene Hornback Floyd.
He is survived by his wife, Cora Skaggs Floyd, and a son, Barrett Floyd (Mandy Jo).
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. (CDT) Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home with Bro. Don Hay officiating. Burial will follow in the Floyd Family Cemetery.
Visitation was from 4 to 8 p.m. (CDT) Friday and will also be held after 9 a.m. (CDT) Saturday at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.