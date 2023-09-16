Danny Allen Logsdon, age 62, of Clarkson, passed away Monday, Sept. 11, 2023 at his residence.
He was born Aug. 22, 1961, in Leitchfield to the late Cecil and Mildred Stanton Logsdon. He was a construction worker and former employee of Campbell Hausfeld. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and visiting with his lake friends.
He is survived by two brothers, Kendall Logsdon (Theresa) and Donnie Logsdon (Darlene); his fiancée, Tammy Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. (CDT) Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023 at Rogers Funeral Home in Clarkson with Bro. Terry Priddy officiating. Burial will follow on the family farm.
Visitation was from 5 to 8 p.m. (CDT) Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (CDT) Friday, and will also be after 9 a.m. (CDT) Saturday at the funeral home.
