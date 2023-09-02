Danny Ray Meredith, age 64, of Anneta, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023 at his home.
He was born on Oct. 10, 1958 in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of the late Carlos and Wanda Elmore Meredith.
He is survived by his sons, Jeremy Meredith (Erica), of Eastview, & Derek Meredith (Samantha), of Jacksonville, Florida; and two stepsons, Jeremy Coogle (Windy), of Park City, Kentucky, & James Coogle (Meleah), of Crandall, Indiana.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife and the mother of his children, Devon Duvall Meredith, and his second wife, Anna Burkhead Meredith.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023 at Broadway Missionary Baptist Church in Leitchfield with Bro. Hank Gibson officiating. Burial was in the Antioch General Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Broadway Missionary Baptist Church from 9 a.m. Wednesday until time of services.
