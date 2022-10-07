The Grayson Springs Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is partnering with Wreaths Across America to sponsor wreaths for Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff, Kentucky.
On Dec. 17, a wreath laying ceremony will be held, during which the wreaths will be placed on the stones, but in order to do so, the DAR needs the community’s help.
In 1992, when nearing the end of the season, the Worcester Wreath company had a surplus of Christmas wreaths. Merrill Worchester remembered a boyhood trip to Arlington National Cemetery, and, together with other companies and the help of a state senator, the wreaths were transported to Arlington. They were placed on the oldest stones in the cemetery because they had the least visitors.
This continued until 2005 when a photo of the wreaths on the stones covered with snow began to circulate. The company began to send seven wreaths (one for each branch of service) to each state, and the annual trip to Arlington and the wreath laying ceremony grew until it became clear that the desire to honor American heroes was bigger than one cemetery and one company.
In 2007, the Worchester family, along with veterans, other groups, and individuals formed a non-profit organization called Wreaths Across America. That concept has since expanded to over 700,000 memorial wreaths delivered to over 2,500 locations in the United States and abroad.
Wreaths Across America is also a fundraising program for Grayson Springs Chapter DAR. These funds are used for veteran programs, school programs, and community programs.
To sponsor a wreath, visit Wreaths Across America’s website, wreathsacrossamerica.org/ky0148P, and click on Sponsor Wreaths.
“Please help us honor as many fallen heroes as possible by sponsoring remembrance wreaths and making sure that every grave has a wreath,” said Grayson Springs DAR Librarian Donna Wilson. “Thank you for your support.”
