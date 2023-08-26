Grayson Springs Daughters of the American Revolution held a Find Your Roots event on Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Grayson County Public Library.
“The goal was to help attendees find their Revolutionary War Patriot, and several ladies found two and three patriots,” said DAR member Donna Wilson.
“It was a wonderful day.”
Two local members, Matilda Nelson and Rose Booth, assisted interested parties in their research.
“We were thrilled to have DAR member Susan Lewis, master researcher from Pennsylvania, attend to also assist,” Wilson said.
Attendees included sisters-in law, friends bringing friends, and a previous high school scholarship winner who is excited to join DAR.
There was information set up to show previous chapter activities and events that are coming up in the future.
There was also a table highlighting Wreaths Across America, which is an ongoing project supporting veterans.
Those who were unable to attend the event and would like help finding their patriot are encouraged to call or text Registrar Matilda Nelson at 202-316-2387 or email her at nelson2818@verizon.net.
