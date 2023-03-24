The Grayson Springs chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is inviting the community to attend an event honoring Vietnam War veterans next week.
In recognition of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, on Wednesday, March 29 at 11 a.m. the local DAR will hold a short ceremony in which members place a wreath at the Vietnam veterans memorial bench at American Legion Post 81 Veterans Memorial Park in Leitchfield.
According to the American Legion, March 29 has been designated as National Vietnam War Veterans Day in commemoration of March 29, 1973, which was the day U.S. Military Assistance Command, Vietnam was disestablished and the day the last U.S. combat troops departed Vietnam.
In addition, on and around this same day, the U.S. Vietnam War Commemoration stated that Hanoi released the last of its acknowledged prisoners of war.
The American Legion states that 9 million Americans served during the Vietnam War era, and 58,000 names are memorialized on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
