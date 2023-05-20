Darlene Catherine Cottrell, age 80, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, formerly of Grayson County, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Elizabethtown Nursing and Rehab in Elizabethtown.
She was born on Jan. 28, 1943, in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Marchmond and Catherine Cottrell.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. (CDT) Friday, May 19, 2023 at Rogers-Funeral Home in Clarkson with Bro. Glenn Cornett officiating. Burial followed in the Oak Hill Cemetery near Cub Run.
Visitation was from 4 to 8 p.m. (CDT) Thursday and after 9 a.m. (CDT) Friday at the funeral home.
