Darrell Patrick Logsdon, age 58, of Clarkson, passed away Friday, April 28, 2023 at his residence.
He was born April 2, 1965, in Leitchfield, to Verna Caswell Logsdon and the late Bro. Jackie Logsdon.
Darrell is survived by his mother, Verna Logsdon; a daughter, Ashley Spears; and a son, Logan Logsdon.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 1, 2023 at Broadford Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Adam Jenkins and Bro. Mikie Clemons officiating. Burial followed in the Broadford Cemetery.
Visitation was from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday and after 9 a.m. Monday at the church.
Rogers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
