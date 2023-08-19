Bourbon with HeART has announced its fourth art exhibit this year, “Seasoned Spirits,” celebrating the elegance and wisdom of age.
The exhibit will showcase 50 bourbon barrel heads, each intricately hand-painted by local Kentuckiana artists aged 50 and above, including one from Leitchfield.
Starting Sept. 1, the exhibit will run for six weeks and will be on display at the CAMBRiA Hotel Downtown Louisville on the historic Whiskey Row.
“We are bringing to the table half a century to over a century of talent with each barrel head displayed in this exhibit. The message is loud and clear that both bourbon and artists get better with age,” said Morgan Hancock, executive director and founder of Bourbon with Heart.
With an unprecedented 10,000 people reaching the age of 65 daily, seniors are an ever-growing and influential population. A portion of the proceeds from this exhibit will be donated to National Parkinson’s Institute and USA CARES.
Hancock, a veteran herself, explained that more than 50% of all veterans are over the age of 50.
“We are thrilled to not only support the Bourbon with Heart Project but also have our 2023 Parkinson’s Warrior of the Year, Robert Schack, contributing his amazing artistic skills. Bourbon with Heart is known as Kentucky’s most creative way to give back, and we are proud to be a partner,” said National Parkinson’s Institute President and CEO Eric Richardson.
Among the featured artists will be Larry Darst, 79, of Leitchfield, who is a retired PE teacher and finds joy in doodling. He is influenced by preachers’ sermons and driven by his love for color. Despite never regarding his doodling as art, he appreciates the joy-inducing power of colorful art. With age, Darst has discovered unprecedented wisdom and inner peace, which he credits to his faith in Jesus Christ.
The main mission of Bourbon with HeART is to support and spotlight Kentucky artists. In the first six months of 2023 alone, the organization has raised more than $80,000 and launched Arts & Spirits, a magazine that shares the works and stories of artists. For more information on Bourbon with HeART and the “Seasoned Spirits” exhibit, visit www.bourbonwithheart.org.
