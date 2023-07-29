David Earl Sanders, 80, of Caneyville, passed away Monday, July 24, 2023 at Spring View Nursing and Rehabilitation.
He was born on Jan. 15, 1943 in Breckinridge County, the son of the late Arthur Jay and Clara Francis Saunders Sanders.
He is survived by loving wife of 57 years, Doris Laverne Parks Sanders, and sons, Ethan Parks and Jean-Luc Patrick Leasor.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Ronnie Sanders.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, July 31, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Paul Parks will be officiating. Burial will be in the Richland Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 10 a.m. Monday until time of services.
