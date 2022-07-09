David Howard Williams, age 90, of Clarkson, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Grayson Manor Nursing Home.
He was born on February 26, 1932, in the Horntown community, the son of Jess T. and Bessie Williams.
He is survived by two sons, David Williams, of Leitchfield, and Roger Williams, of Clarkson; and one daughter, Melissa Williams Buseck (Mark), of Erie, Pennsylvania.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Billie Jean Musick Williams; his parents; and a daughter-in-law, Melissa Penry Williams.
Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 8, 2022 at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home with Rev. Chessie Shartzer and Lucas Buseck officiating. Burial followed in the Clarkson Cemetery.
Visitation was from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and after 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
