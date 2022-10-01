David Murl Fentress, age 72, of Falls of Rough, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 at Norton’s Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.
He was born on March 25, 1950 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the son of the late Kenneth and Myrna F. Steff Fentress.
He is survived by his children, Kendall Fentress (Sandra), of Hardinsburg, Devon Embry (Jerry) and Daron Fentress, both of Caneyville.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial was in the Leitchfield Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9 a.m. Wednesday until time of services.
