David Richard McCollum, “Double Deuce,” age 91, of Falls of Rough, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 at his home in Falls of Rough.
He was born on March 7, 1931 in Stanford, Kentucky, the son of the late Blev and Cora Zarn McCollum.
He is survived by his children, Janet Rambo (Mike), Kathleen McCollum, David R. McCollum, Jr (Ashley), Paul McCollum, Donna Flynn (Brian) and Scott McCollum.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Cremation will follow the service.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and will also be from 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.