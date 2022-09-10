David Samuel Mullen, age 73, of Leitchfield, passed away Aug. 24, 2022 at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
David was born Jan. 26, 1949 in Miami Beach, Florida to the late Douglas Maurice Mullen and Mildred Ann Carrico.
David is survived by his children, Mary Pierce, of Battletown, Kentucky, Pat Mullen, Mike Mullen and Dustin Weise, all of Tampa, Florida.
Cremation was chosen and Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.