Late in a recent loss to North Bullitt, Grayson County High School junior shortstop Shelby Davis put on display what it truly means to “go on to the next play.”
On a hard hit ball to Davis, she fielded it and when she threw to second base to try and get a force play, the ball was off the mark for second baseman Madi Schultz and ended up in right-center field in what ended up as an 8-2 loss in the Grayson County Cougar Countdown Challenge.
The next batter, a left-handed hitter, connected on a line drive and Davis went a few steps to her right as the ball sliced away from her. She made the catch and then fired to first base to double off a North Bullitt baserunner in the sixth inning.
Earlier in the game, Davis misplayed a ball and followed up by starting a double play on a sharply hit ball that dropped her to her knees to start a 6-4-3 double play.
Of all the attributes for Davis, the Lady Cougars’ leading hitter on the season, the ability and maturity to always look at making the next play is among her top strengths, head coach Penny Reece said.
“She has a game face on at all times,” Reece said. “She’s a very mature player for her age.”
Davis, who started last year at shortstop for the Lady Cougars and started at second base on the varsity as an eighth-grader, said not letting what already has happened impact her the rest of a game is something she focuses on.
“I just say in my head ‘leave it alone and go onto the next play and just relax and think ahead,’ ” she said. “I just move on and just not think about it.”
Davis has been one of the bright spots in what has been Grayson County’s third straight losing season as they fell to Whitesville Trinity Tuesday night in the 12th District Tournament semifinals. The Lady Cougars finish the year at 13-23.
She was hitting a team-best .426 with a team-high 43 hits. She also led the team in doubles (13) and homeruns (3).
“I’m pretty pleased with it,” said Davis of her season. As a sophomore she batted .293. “I think I’ve been pretty consistent this year. I’ve had a little slump here and there, but I think I’ve been pretty consistent.”
Davis, 17, bats third in the Lady Cougar lineup. She had driven in 37 runs, scored 31 and also had been hit-by-a-pitch 10 times in the regular season.
“We expect that from her,” Reece said of her batting average. “She’s just a good fundamental player. She puts the bat on the ball, makes good contact and hardly strikeouts.”
Davis plays in the summer with the Ricky Hoffman Freedom U travel softball team where she also plays shortstop. This will be her second summer with the team.
She said she hopes to continue her softball career in college.
