Junior infielder Shelby Davis led Grayson County throughout the 2022 high school softball season.
Davis batted a team-high .434 for Grayson County during her junior campaign. She delivered 46 hits, 39 RBIs, 13 doubles, 3 home runs, 2 triples and 17 stolen bases in 106 at-bats over 36 games. As a junior, Davis led Grayson County in batting average, hits, RBIs, doubles, home runs and stolen bases.
Hannah Franklin (.324) and Madelynn Henning (.311) followed Davis in the batting average column for the Lady Cougars.
As a team, Grayson County batted .317.
Junior pitcher Mallory Lindsey led Grayson County in the circle. Lindsey pitched in 32 games, making 28 starts. The Grayson County junior hurler compiled a 10-19 record, logging 54 strikeouts while compiling a 5.46 ERA.
Under the direction of head coach Penny Reece, Grayson County showed improvement throughout the 2022 high school softball season.
Following a loss to Whitesville Trinity in the semifinals of the 12th District Softball Tournament, Grayson County exited the 2022 season 13-23.
Grayson County notched wins over Owensboro, Hart County, Nelson County, Hopkinsville, Bullitt Central, John Hardin, Edmonson County, Glasgow, Ohio County and Warren Central during the 2022 high school softball season.
Poised to carry momentum over into the 2023 high school softball season, Grayson County will return several experienced players for its next campaign.
