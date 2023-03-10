Grayson County senior shortstop Shelby Davis received votes for the Preseason Region 3 Softball Player Rankings.
Davis is a longtime leader for the Lady Cougars. As a junior in the 2022 high school softball season, Davis batted .434 with 46 hits, 39 RBIs, 32 runs, 13 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 17 stolen bases. Davis, who has signed with Midway University, led Grayson County throughout her junior campaign.
Coaches from across the 3rd Region voted for the Top 10 players and teams.
Grayson County is scheduled to host Bullitt East for its opener in the 2023 high school softball season on Tuesday, March 14.
The preseason 3rd Region player and team rankings follow.
Preseason 3rd Region Top 10 Players
1. Raylee Roby (Daviess County)
2. Jesse Daniels (Daviess County)
3. Lily Roberts (Hancock County)
4. Bailey Hamilton (Owensboro Catholic)
5. Rylee Webb (Meade County)
6. Brooke Hamilton (Owensboro Catholic)
7. Annabelle Knoop (Meade County)
8. Annie Newman (Daviess County)
9. Arianna Ramirez (Apollo)
T10. Parker Willoughby (Butler County)
T10. Ella Staples (Hancock County)
T10. Kaelyn Ledford (Meade County)
Others Receiving Votes: Addison Tignor, Alexis Hatchett, Baylee Estes, Elli Graves, Emmie Bullington, Gracie McCoy, Josie Davie, K’Asia Palmer, Kennedy Ledford, Lilli Grant, Madison Clark, Mallory Velotta, Morgan Julian, Shelby Davis, Sophia Wilkins
Preseason 3rd Region Top 10 Teams
1. Daviess County
2. Owensboro Catholic
3. Hancock County
4. Meade County
T5. Muhlenberg County
T5. Butler County
7. Apollo
8. Owensboro
9. Breckinridge County
10. Ohio County
