Dawn Lynn Waggoner Boyer, 60, of Leitchfield, passed away Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.
She was born, Dec. 16, 1961, in Louisville, to the late, David and Helen Streagle Waggoner.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a daughter, Tia Geary, and a step-son, Aaron Fulkerson.
She is survived by two daughters, Leah Geary and Ashley Geary; a son, Aaron Geary (Erin); her life partner and companion, Vanley Fulkerson; and three step-children, Tracy Fulkerson, Caroline Fulkerson and Julie Fulkerson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Hopewell Cemetery.
Visitation was from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and will also be after 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
