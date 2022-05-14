Debbie Banet, age 61, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022 at her residence.
She was born on June 16, 1960 in Covington, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Charles “Gene” Beach and Marie Winchel.
She is survived by her two sons, Michael Curry Sr. and Cody Banet, and a daughter, Jesse Banet, all of Leitchfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gene Beach and Marie Winchel, and a step-father Gene Winchel.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Friday, May 13, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Jeremy Hodge officiating. Burial was in the Calvert Church Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and from 9 a.m. Friday until time of services.
