Deborah Kay Johnson Giddens, age 67, of Leitchfield, passed away Monday, May 22, 2023 at Baptist Health-Hardin in Elizabethtown.
She was born May 13, 1956, in Leitchfield, to the late Kenneth and Zora Mae Lindsey Johnson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Barney Giddens, Sr.
She is survived by two sons, Barney Giddens, Jr. and Kenneth Daniel Giddens, both of Polk City, Florida.
No public services will be held.
Watkins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.