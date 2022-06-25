Debra Jo Bryson, age 64, of Eastview, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
She was born on July 23, 1957 in Salem, Indiana, the daughter of the late Frank Thomas and Eula Jane Rodman Wood.
She is survived by her children, Audra Bryson, Rick Dent and Sherry Dent.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services were at 10 a.m. CST Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Burial was in Sanders Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 3 p.m. CST to 8 p.m. on Monday and from 9 a.m. CST Tuesday until time of services.
