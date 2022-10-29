Deloris Emogene Oller, age 91, of Glendale, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at her home.
She was born on April 1, 1931 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Clinton and Nellie Lindsey Bratcher.
She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Kinney (Mike), of Glendale; her son, Wyman Louis Oller, of Caneyville; and step-daughter, Phyllis Powell.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Wyman B. Oller and J.B. Oller, and daughter-in-law, Carolyn Oller.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. CST on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Bro. Scot Bratcher will be officiating.
Burial will be in the McGrady Creek Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home on Sunday beginning at 10 a.m.
