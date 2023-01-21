Delphine Tomes Brown, age 95, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at Spring View Health and Rehab in Leitchfield.
She was born on Oct. 16, 1927 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Gillard and Effie Farris Tomes.
She is survived by two daughters, Joyce Mudd and Brenda Ramsey (Denny), both of Leitchfield, and a son Ken Brown (Jenny), of Louisville, Kentucky.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Brown, and a son-in-law, Leo Mudd.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Chester Shartzer officiating. Burial was in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and from 9 a.m. Wednesday until time of services.
