Dennis Kersey, age 66, of Clarkson, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, July 8, 2023 at Kensington Manor in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
He was born on April 8, 1957 in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of Shirley Anne Buckley Kersey and his biological father Lawrence Woods; and was raised by his adoptive father, the late Cordis Kersey.
He is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Barrett, of Clarkson, & Lindsey Brooke Kersey, and his mother, Shirley Kersey, of Louisville.
He was preceded in death by his adoptive father, Cordis Kelsey.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation was chosen.
