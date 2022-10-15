Dennis Layne Cain, age 64, passed away Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee after suffering from a traumatic brain injury as the result of a fall. Dennis was born Feb. 13, 1958 to Ki Junior Cain and Shirley Johnson Cain in Louisville, Kentucky. He was a 1976 graduate of Leitchfield High School and held a Master’s degree from Rutgers University. Dennis was an 8-year Air Force veteran, having served at Andrews AFB in Washington, D.C., Wiesbaden AFB in Germany, and Shaw AFB in South Carolina. After his time in the service, Dennis held a variety of professional jobs. At the time of his death he was working for Western Kentucky University, from which he planned to retire in December.
Dennis had a brilliant mind, and a wicked sense of humor. He enjoyed home renovations, gardening, and international travel. He loved education, which led him to a career as a high school math teacher. His most admired qualities were the fact he was the most unselfish, caring person you could hope to know. This resulted in many deep, lifelong cherished friendships. He was a dedicated sponsor of the arts. He was a lover of dogs and is survived by Millie and Tic.
Dennis was preceded in death by his father, Junior, and is survived by his mother, Shirley; his husband, Wayne McGregor; stepdaughter, Devan; adopted son, Jastin Hilliard; brother, Ron; stepbrothers, Michael Alvey and Sidney Alvey; stepsisters, Monica Alvey Riley, Deidra Alvey Johnston, and Melanie Alvey Crawford; aunt, Annalee Johnson Watson; Uncle Roy Johnson; and many cousins.
Dennis’s wishes were to be cremated. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday Oct. 15, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, located at 1215 State St., Bowling Green, KY 42101. Visitation with the family will begin at 1 p.m. and continue until time of service at 2 p.m. He will be interred at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Elizabethtown, Kentucky at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in memory of Dennis to the Humane Society or to the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS).
