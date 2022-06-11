In loving memory of our father, Dennis Poteet Sr., age 74, of Leitchfield, Kentucky, who passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on June 5, 2022 after a difficult battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. One of the kindest souls on this planet, our father was a gentle, giving man who worked tirelessly to ensure that his family had everything they needed. He faced every challenge in life with admirable strength and courage.
Dennis was born Jan. 5, 1948 to Dewey and Dollie Poteet. He married the love of his life, Brenda (Sims). They were married 54 years. Dennis worked at Vermont American in Elizabethtown for over 30 years. They had four children, Sonny Poteet (Melissa), James “Shannon” Poteet, January Hamby (Randy), and Jill Horn (Danny). He also had six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Dennis always put family first and was a dedicated, loving father and husband.
Dennis was enthusiastic about fishing and hunting. He also loved the horse races. His smile and laughter would fill up a room. Dennis’s kind, easy going personality and loving ways will be deeply missed. Dennis was preceded in death by Dollie and Dewey Poteet (parents) and his brother, James “Jimmy” Poteet.
Father, you are now at peace, but you will live forever in our hearts. We love you so much. Rest in peace.
The family will have a graveside service and Celebration of Life at a later date.
