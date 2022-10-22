Dennis R. Tubb, age 74, of Falls of Rough, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at his home.
He was born on July 25, 1948 in Cave Creek, Kentucky, the son of the late John Vernon Tubb Jr. and Dallas Marie Bradshaw Tubb.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Anna Purcell Tubb, of Falls of Rough; a daughter, Angela Renee Cannon (Jerrod), of Glendale, Kentucky; and a son, Jason Keith Tubb (Sarah), of Yeaman, Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Ricky Armstrong officiating. Burial will be in the Lahue Bradshaw Cemetery at a later date.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and from 9 a.m. Tuesday until time of services.
