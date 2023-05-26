With the team’s No. 1 singles player winning a region title and a doubles team reaching the final, the Grayson County High School boys’ tennis kept a strong season going by capturing the 3rd Region tournament title last week.
The Cougars will send three players to the state tournament in Lexington — Owen Brown, the region singles’ champion, and the doubles’ team of seniors Griffin Powell and Lucas Pierce. Powell and Pierce finished as the region runner-up.
“The healthiest part about our men’s team, of course, is, if you have a good No. 1, you like your chances of gaining points throughout the region,” GCHS coach Sherry Vincent said. “Owen had a healthy host of support players. We had depth to push depth and grow.”
Vincent said there will be key losses in the program, but she hopes the example a player like Brown in particular has set is motivation for returning players in the program.’
“I’m not saying everyone needs to take Owen’s path, but there sure needs to be a re-direction and re-evaluation of what you can do to get better,” she said. “It would make a tremendous difference.”
She said she’s eager to see where the program goes after graduation losses from this year’s team.
Among the returnees are sophomore-to-be Maddox Powell, who reached the region quarterfinals in singles this season and some younger players.
“We have a group of eighth-graders that, if they all stay with it, they could be a pleasant surprise in a couple of years,” Vincent said.
The girls’ team at GCHS went 15-7 in match play and didn’t have any players advance into the 3rd Region semifinals in singles or doubles.
“For the talent we have, we had a well-accomplished season,” Vincent said. “We have growth to do. We as a women’s program is not healthy as compared to the men’s program. We don’t have a lot of talent and depth below. We don’t have numbers.”
She said how much improvement the returning girls have will depend on how much work they put in during the offseason.
“I think next season and the season after that, we have four or five good high school players,” she said. “…Some missing ingredients of the women’s team is just a lack of depth and knowledge. They really just don’t have a clear understanding of the sport. Hopefully some of those four or five girls get out and work really hard.”
Vincent said she was very pleased with the play of eighth-grader Ava Walker and junior Payton Woosley, calling them a “pleasant surprise.”
“There’s still so much that needs to be done…They were our most dominant and they went head-to-head all season,” she said. “I’m encouraged by that to see the success they’ve had and how they move forward for this summer and fall. It’s the offseason that makes them.”
