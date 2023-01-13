Halting a three-game losing skid, Grayson County outlasted Franklin County 45-42 in the German American Bank Classic at Bowling Green High School on Saturday, Jan. 7.
Grayson County returned to the win column after suffering three straight losses to South Warren, Todd County Central and Muhlenberg County.
The Cougars overcame a double-digit deficit in the second half to notch the win over Franklin County, a member of the 11th Region.
Franklin County started strong, outscoring the Cougars 14-5 in the first quarter, and, extending its lead, Franklin County led 27-15 at halftime.
The Flyers led 33-25 at the end of the third quarter, but the Cougars managed to battle back and prevail.
Controlling the game late, Grayson County outscored Franklin County 20-9 in the final quarter to claim the win.
Eighth grader Jack Logsdon poured in a game-high 27 points to lead Grayson County to the win.
Following Logsdon in scoring for Grayson County, Dillon Horn netted six points.
The additional scorers for Grayson County were Brayden Childress (four points), Landon Haycraft (three points), Gage Napier (three points) and Zak Bratcher (two points).
Franklin County shot 40% (16-of-40) from the field, connected on five of 22 three-point field goal attempts, and shot 35.7% (five-of-14) from the foul line.
Zac Cox scored 13 points to lead Franklin County in the matchup. Cox drained a pair of three-point field goals for the Flyers.
Accompanying Cox in double figures for Franklin County, Andrew Chenault netted 11 points.
The other scorers for Franklin County were Kiyas White (seven points), Zach Claudio (five points), Dominick Taylor (four points) and Gavin Hurst (two points).
Chenault paced Franklin County inside, claiming six rebounds.
The Cougars and Flyers aren’t scheduled to meet again in the 2022-23 boys high school basketball season.
