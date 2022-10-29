Dixie Inez Hornback Hart, age 86, of Big Clifty, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 at North Hardin Health and Rehab.
She was born Aug. 1, 1936, in Grayson County, to the late Earl and Ida Hatfield Hornback.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, John Hart.
Dixie is survived by her son, David Owen (Virginia) Hart, and a daughter, Kay (Marcus) Franklin.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. (CDT) Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at Rogers-Oller Funeral Home with Bro. David Brown officiating. Burial followed in the Antioch Christian Church Cemetery.
Visitation was from 4 to 7 p.m. (CDT) Monday and after 9 a.m. (CDT) Tuesday at the funeral home.
