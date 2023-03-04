Dollie Laverne Haycraft Armes, age 92, of Clarkson, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 at Grayson Nursing & Rehab in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
She was born on Jan. 30, 1931 in Grayson County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Lonnie and Mona Harrison Webb.
She is survived by her son, Dwight Haycraft (Brenda), of Clarkson, and her daughter, Phyllis Sharp, of Leitchfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 5, 2023 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield. Rev. Charles Larry Bell will be officiating. Burial will be in the Mulberry Flats Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. Sunday until time of services.
