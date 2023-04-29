Dona Keith Milam, 91 years of age, from the Short Creek Community, passed from this life April 20, 2023 at Spring View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Leitchfield.
For many years Mrs. Milam served in her church and presbytery in various capacities.
She also worked in the public as a mercantile clerk.
Dona Milam was a true Christian disciple.
Mrs. Milam was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Rev. Robert Milam; a daughter, Deborah “Debbie” Grider; a grandson, Zachary Lindsey; a great-grandson, Edmund Mary Pruitt; her parents, Joseph and Dora Jane Logsdon Keith; and maternal grandparents, Philip and Rebecca Logsdon, who raised Mrs. Milam.
Surviving family are two daughters, Rebecca (Boyd) Day, of Short Creek, and Kathy (Jim) McGrew, of Clarkson, Kentucky; a son-in-law, Larry Grider, of Hendersonville, Tennessee; seven grandchildren, Richard Harrison, Shane Pruitt, Shelly Lindsey, Aaron Day, Jessica Collins, Rebecca Bowen, and Alexandra Majors; 15 great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Margaret Campbell, of Mattoon, Illinois, and Betty Milam, of the Short Creek community.
Funeral Services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Short Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Bro. Richard Harrison and Rev. Billy Carter officiating. Burial followed in the Duff Community Cemetery.
Visitation was from 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Watkins Funeral Home and after 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Church.
Expressions of sympathy can take the form of a contribution to the Robert and Dona Milam Endowment Fund; Missions Ministry Team, Cumberland Presbyterian Center, 8207 Traditional Place; Cordova, TN 38016.
