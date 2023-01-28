Donald L. Mattingly Jr., age 61, of Clarkson, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes in Leitchfield, Kentucky.
He was born on Nov. 5, 1961 in Louisville, Kentucky, the son of the late Donald Sr. and Mary Brandt Mattingly.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Stover Mattingly, of Clarkson.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In keeping with his wishes, cremation was chosen, and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.