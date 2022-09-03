Doran Newton Burgin, age 74, of Clarkson, passed away Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at his residence. He was born on Oct. 22, 1947, in Louisville the son of the late Charles Thomas and Annabelle Rogers Burgin.
Left to honor Doran’s memory are his wife, Penny Coomer Whitehead Burgin; his daughter, Ladoran Perry; his adopted son, Adrian Burgin; and his step-children, Rachel Scott, Eric Whitehead and Ryan Whitehead.
