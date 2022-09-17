Dorothy Jean Larson, age 88, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 at her home.
She was born on Aug. 9, 1934 in Cub Run, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Thurman and Lillie Jones Thompson.
She is survived by four children, Deborah Kay Brown (Christopher), of Louisville, Lisa Lynn Marinez (George), of North Carolina, Michelle Minor, of Los Angeles, California, and Michael Sean Hemberger Sr., also of Louisville.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Darwin “Lars” Larson, and a daughter, Pamela Griffith.
Funeral services were at 12 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 at the Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield with Bro. Jim Veihl officiating. Burial was in the Broadway Cemetery.
Visitation was at the Dermitt Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and from 9 a.m. Tuesday until time of services.
