Dorothy Mae Logsdon, age 77, of Clarkson, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
She was born Sept. 23, 1944, in Grayson County to the late Nobel and Elsie Powell Willis.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Logsdon, and a son, Donald Logsdon.
She is survived by a daughter, Rita (Bryan) Hodges, and a son, Marty Logsdon.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, at Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church with Bro. Vurles Logsdon and Bro. Jerry Willis officiating. Burial followed in the Pleasant Valley Church Cemetery.
Visitation was from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Rogers-Oller Funeral Home.
