Duvall, Dorothy Zell (Matthews), age 95, of Lawrenceville, passed away at Aperion Care Bridgeport, Illinois, with her family by her side on May 29, 2022.
Dorothy was born on Oct. 6, 1926 in Seminole, Texas to Samuel ‘Shorty’ and Madolyn Matthews. She married Mitchell Duvall on Sept. 29, 1942 and relocated to Leitchfield, Kentucky.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Mitchell, and her daughter, Margaret Jane. She was also preceded in death by her parents and several siblings.
Dorothy spent her life serving God and raising her eight children. She is survived by two brothers, Richard and Lynn, and her children oldest to youngest, Magdalene Allen of Kentucky, Stephen Duvall and wife Sandy of Tennessee, James Duvall and wife Debi of Kentucky, Joseph Duvall and wife Nancy of Kentucky, Mary Ann Hart and husband John of Indiana, Gloria Dickson and husband Chris of Kentucky, and Sandra Cary and husband Steve of Illinois.
She also leaves behind a host of loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Dorothy was a member of the Lawrenceville Free Methodist Church and an avid supporter of Evangelist Billy Graham. She enjoyed reading, sewing, gardening, and music, but her true passion was taking care of children. She lived her life as a devout Christian and was loved by everyone that knew her.
Though we are in sorrow with great sadness, we celebrate her life and the never-ending love she gave us.
Funeral service was held at Watkins-Oller Funeral Home, 301 Main St., Leitchfield, KY 42754 on Thursday June 2, 2022 at 11 a.m. EST. Visitation began at 10 a.m. EST. Burial followed in Williams Cemetery, Leitchfield, Kentucky.
“On the day I called, you answered me; my strength of soul you increased.”
Psalm 138:3
