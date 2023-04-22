Dortha Ann Cummings Bratcher, age 80, went to join the love of her life, Roy Bratcher, on April 14, 2023.
Dortha was born on Aug. 16, 1942, on the family farm in Olaton, Grayson County Kentucky, the 10th child and fifth daughter of the late Albert and Merle (Crume) Cummings.
Preceding Dortha in death besides her husband, Roy, and her parents was her son, Dennis E. Bratcher.
Dortha leaves behind her son, Brennis (Barbara) Bratcher, of Do Stop, Kentucky, and third son, Jeff (Tammy) Nash.
If you knew Dortha, she disliked funerals, however she agreed to a service, which she entrusted to Dermitt Funeral Home in Leitchfield, Kentucky. “In and Out,” as she stated; therefore, on Thursday April 20, 2023, visitation was from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with interment following at the family plot at the Yeaman Cemetery.
