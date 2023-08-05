Grayson County seniors Sawyer Drake and Jeren VanMeter have been named Class 5A, District 4 Players to Watch.
Drake and VanMeter earned the preseason honors from The Cats’ Pause 2023 Kentucky Football Yearbook, which was published in July.
Drake is a standout offensive lineman/defensive lineman who leads Grayson County up front. Making an impact both offensively and defensively for Grayson County during the 2022 high school football season, Drake was among the Cougars’ key tacklers.
VanMeter, an athlete who lines up at multiple offensive positions and defensively for Grayson County, excelled throughout the 2022 high school football season. As a junior, VanMeter led Grayson County in both rushing and tackles. Thriving on the ground, VanMeter rushed 115 times for 521 yards and eight touchdowns. Ranking as Grayson County’s third-leading receiver while displaying versatility, VanMeter hauled in 18 receptions for 163 yards and one touchdown.
VanMeter ranked as Grayson County’s leading scorer in the 2022 high school football season, delivering 60 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.