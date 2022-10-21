Grayson County High School senior Waylon Bruce has undergone quite a transformation over the last year or so — physically and on the football field.
Bruce started last season on the offensive and defensive lines for the Cougars. Where he really wanted to play was running back where he saw playing time as a middle-schooler.
He couldn’t play there at last season’s weight of 252 pounds, so he transformed his body — dropping nearly 50 pounds.
Now, instead of blocking and tackling along the line of scrimmage, Bruce, 18, is grinding out yards as a ground-and-pound fullback and chasing down runners and receivers as a starting linebacker for the Cougars, who took a 4-4 record into Friday’s home game against Owensboro.
“I wanted to lose weight really bad and come to the backfield, and I just took the necessary steps to the lose the weight,” said Bruce, who now weighs about 205 pounds.
“It was a very big difference,” Bruce said. “From your blocking assignment being right across from you and then how I have a lot of impact blocking, and I have to run to them and then break down and make the play, it’s been different and difficult.”
As far as getting to be a threat in the Grayson County offense, he says, “I love it.”
Entering the Owensboro game, Bruce had 28 carries for 129 yards and a touchdown and had caught 10 passes for 119 yards and two TDs. Defensively, he had 22 tackles, including two tackles for lost yardage.
Cougar head coach Bryan Jones said he couldn’t recall in his coaching career having a player go from the line to the backfield.
“Not that I can think of, now we have had some guys that we moved up to the line out of necessity,” he said. “…It’s usually, especially on the defensive side because he played D-Line and now he’s playing linebacker, easier to move closer to the ball, to start further away and move up than it is to be up and move away.”
It has been a learning experience for the 5-foot-11 Bruce, who is in his third season on the varsity. 12 of his carries came last week in a 33-14 win over Ohio County, Grayson County’s third straight district win.
He had 59 rushing yards and also caught a 15-yard scoring pass from quarterback Hunter Felty.
“We try to be a hard-nosed, run-the-ball team and here recently I’ve been running just a little bit harder,” Bruce said. “I love contact and I just try to impose my will.”
Jones said the more Bruce plays at his new positions, the better he gets.
“He’s still learning, so every time he steps on the field, he’s getting a little bit better because he’s getting a better feel for the positions,” Jones said. “Each week I feel he’s grown in the positions he’s playing, and you can tell that every week he’s gotten a little bit better and he’s able to do that much more for us.
“A lot of guys get bumps and bruises as the season goes on and I feel like he’s getting stronger as the season goes on,” Jones added.
Bruce said in Junior Pro Football, he played on the line of scrimmage and after playing running back at Grayson County Middle School, it was back to the line at GCHS.
“I really wanted to get back to the backfield and I told the coaches that,” Bruce said.
He said his career as a Cougar has meant a lot to him, and his dedication is obvious.
He said the “brotherhood” of the program has been special.
“The brotherhood and just how they welcome anybody in,” he said of the program. “And how the coaching staff is, they’re just very nice people.”
The Cougars close the regular season Oct. 28 at Hart County before opening Class 5-A playoff action the following week.
